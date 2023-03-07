12-Y-O found dead in Anna Regina canal

The body of a 12-year-old pupil of Al Madina Islamic Academy was on Sunday morning pulled from a canal, near the Anna Regina Masjid.

The lad has been identified as Masood Browne of Lot 91 Chiney Street, Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The boy reportedly left home on Sunday at about 8:00hrs to check his fishing line but never returned home.

A search was conducted by Browne’s parents who discovered his body in the canal.

The body was fished out of the water and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival and subsequently taken to the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.