12% increase in passengers arrival for Cricket Carnival – CJIA Head

Visitors being welcomed at the CJIA during Cricket Carnival

Once again, the Guyana Cricket Carnival has resulted in an increase in the number of visitors who were processed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) during the two weeks of packed events.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, the airport, serving as the main gateway to this vibrant nation, has witnessed an impressive surge in passenger numbers, with a remarkable 12% increase in arrivals for the first 20 days of September compared to the same period last year.

In fact, he noted that this month alone, it is estimated that approximately 36,000 passengers will touch down at the airport, surpassing the previous record-breaking arrivals in 2022.

Ghir added that this tremendous influx of visitors is a testament to the overwhelming success of the Cricket Carnival – a remarkable event conceptualised by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

“Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Ali, the Cricket Carnival has become a beacon of excitement, drawing visitors from far and wide to experience the exhilarating atmosphere and festivities that Guyana has to offer. The allure of this grand celebration has undoubtedly left a profound impact on those who have had the privilege of being a part of it,” Ghir stated.

He added, “As we continue to witness the remarkable growth of the Cricket Carnival, it is clear that Guyana has firmly established itself as a premier destination for cricket enthusiasts and festival-goers alike. The success of this event not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of Guyana but also highlights the warmth and hospitality of its people.”

The Cricket Carnival fun continues this evening with the super concert featuring internationally renowned artistes Sean Paul, Machel Montano and Shenseea.

The much-anticipated finals between Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders will be played on Sunday evening at the National Stadium at Providence. This will be followed by the costume parade and roadshow on Monday to wrap up the 2023 Cricket Carnival season.