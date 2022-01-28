12 homeless after Cross Street fire



Fire at the apartment building at Cross Street, Georgetown [Photo Credits: Jean Chu]

Twelve persons are now homeless after a fire destroyed an apartment building at Lot 59 Cross Street, Wek-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The Guyana Fire Service received the emergency call at 20:55h and water tenders 102 from Central Fire Station, 107 from West Ruimveldt Fire Station and 112 from the Alberttown Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden apartment building owned by 74-year-old Jone Bowman who, along with three others, occupied the top floor.

The bottom floor, which consisted of two apartments, was occupied by eight persons.

The purported cause of the fire is said to be a lighted candle left unattended which fell and ignited nearby combustible materials.

As a result of the fire, the entire building and its contents were destroyed leaving twelve persons homeless.