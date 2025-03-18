Opposition protesting actions of a sovereign State - AG on 'Melly Mel' detention 300 Kwakwani families relocated to higher grounds CJIA Upgrades: Govt rejects request for further extension by Avinash Contracting PPP not seasonal in our approach to development - President Ali Patient Care Assistant Training Programme launched in Region Six Blending int’l expertise with homegrown talent, Qualco Guyana vows to revolutionise local O&amp;G industry
12 entrepreneurs can access up to $1.2M each from Green Tech Fund to support climate-smart business practices

01 April 2025
The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, has launched the 2025 edition of the Green Tech Fund, offering up to $1.2 million in grant funding per successful applicant. The Green Tech Fund is designed to empower individuals and small businesses in developing climate-smart technologies and environmentally friendly business practices. The Fund is intended to support […]

