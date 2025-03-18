Local News
12 entrepreneurs can access up to $1.2M each from Green Tech Fund to support climate-smart business practices
01 April 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, has launched the 2025 edition of the Green Tech Fund, offering up to $1.2 million in grant funding per successful applicant. The Green Tech Fund is designed to empower individuals and small businesses in developing climate-smart technologies and environmentally friendly business practices. The Fund is intended to support […]
Related News
27 March 2025
Police need to do their jobs & clamp down on illegal sirens – Jagdeo
31 March 2025
“I don’t want to hear no sorry” – mother of boy killed by stray bullet demands jus...
18 March 2025
EU trade mission to explore healthcare investment opportunities in Guyana
26 March 2025