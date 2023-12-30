$12.5M in imported ganja, uncustomed alcohol seized during joint operation at CWC

The creepy weed seized

An operation jointly conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has led to the seizure of a quantity of imported cannabis and uncustomed alcohol at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice on Friday.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, agents from both entities were searching for a location in the Crabwood Creek area when they discovered several parcels of cannabis and several cases of uncustomed alcohol.

The uncustomed alcohol confiscated

The narcotic and the uncustomed alcohol were escorted to the GRA location for processing, where the narcotic tested positive as imported cannabis, also called “creepy weed”, and weighed 22kg (48.5lbs) with a street value of $12.5 million. At the time of the seizure, no arrest was made.

These joint operations are conducted throughout the country to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and smuggling of contraband goods.