$115.8M in ganja found, destroyed in Berbice River

Approximately $115.8 million worth of marijuana were discovered and subsequently destroyed during a narcotic eradication exercise conducted by the Guyana Police Force at Zion, Berbice River.

The exercise, which was conducted between 05:20 hours and 18:07 hours on Friday, was an intelligence-led operation carried out by ranks from Police Headquarters and from Regional Division #10 at the Berbice River community.

The operation led to the discovery of three fields of marijuana (Cannabis Sativa) sitting on about 40 acres of land consisting of about 55,000 cannabis plants ranging from 1 foot to 10 feet in height, about 60 pounds of dried cannabis, six nurseries and five camps.

The cannabis plants and camps were destroyed by way of fire. No arrest was made.

The estimated street value for the suspected cannabis plants and dried cannabis is $115,800,000 (Guyana currency).