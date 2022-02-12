11 families get keys for Moderate-Income Homes at Cummings Lodge

Eleven families are now proud homeowners of two-bedroom moderate-income houses built through the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) in the Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Keys to the units were handed over today by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing & Water, Susan Rodrigues and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves.

For most of these families, the delivery of the homes brings a sense of pride and the end to many years of struggles they have endured.

Mother of seven, Paulette Jones explained that after 26 years of squatting she will finally be able to provide secure housing for her children. She stated that squatting has not been easy and she has long hoped for an opportunity to do better for her family.

“I am really happy about this and I just want to say thanks to the government,” Jones expressed.

CEO of CHPA Mr. Sherwyn Greaves hands over the keys to Ms. Paulette Jones, in the presence of Minister of Housing & Water, Hon. Collin Croal (left) and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues (right)

Similarly, for Padmini Urgaj her main goal in life to own a home has also become a new reality. She too explained that as a mother one of her greatest achievements in life will be this opportunity to provide safe shelter for her children.

Meanwhile, father of one, Travis Bowman, shared that he had applied since 2011 and is very grateful to finally have a place he and his son can truly call home.

“It’s a really nice feeling,” Bowman, who temporarily lives at his parents’ residence expressed. He added, “being that I get both the land and house that would save a lot of time”.

Minister of Housing & Water, Hon. Collin Croal (2nd left) hands over the keys to Mr. Travis Bowman, as Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues (right) and CEO of CHPA Mr. Sherwyn Greaves (left) look on

All of the new homeowners are persons who would have previously applied and prequalified through the Ministry and various banking institutions. Each unit costs $7.5 million, including the cost of the land.

Minister Croal stated that the delivery of the homes is also a proud moment for the government and a demonstration of its commitment to provide affordable housing to Guyanese from all walks of life.

“Bringing affordable housing to our people is one of our main priorities and I am very pleased to be here today to make a difference in the lives of these beneficiaries,” Minister Croal said.

The Moderate-Income Homes at Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme

“As a government we recognize that the delivery of housing in this country must be multifaceted. To this end we have constructed affordable homes for families in low, moderate and middle-income categories and this is just one of our initiatives,” Minister Croal further stated.

The Minister also highlighted the efforts of the banking institutions, which provided mortgage options for a number of the homeowners.

Minister Rodrigues, in congratulating the families encouraged them to make the best of this opportunity especially given their many trials.

“I know it brings much relief to the people here, who have been waiting to have a roof over your head. Today you are not just receiving an allocation for land, you are receiving your home and I know those who are here have made great sacrifices,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing & Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues (right) hands over a key to one of the beneficiaries

The housing development was originally conceptualized by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his tenure as Minister of Housing & Water. Some 190 homes are being constructed in the scheme for moderate-income earners and another 100 homes are set to begin shortly.

CEO Greaves noted that as the government fulfils its mandate for wholesome communities, the Cummings Lodge scheme will have all the necessary infrastructure such as access roads, bridges and drainage and irrigation works. (Housing and Water Ministry release)