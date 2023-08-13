11.2kg marijuana found in Lethem-bound minibus at EBD roadblock; 2 in custody

Two persons have been arrested after ranks of the Guyana Police Force discovered 11,200 grams of marijuana while searching minibus at roadblock on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
The discovery was made during an intelligence-led operation led by Commander 4’B’ along with a party of police ranks on the Providence Public Road, EBD, on Friday.
It was reported that the narcotics was stashed in a cardboard box atop the vehicle that was en route to Lethem, Region Nine.
According to reports, the Police stopped a white Pitbull minibus (Route 94 with Registration #BAB 5234), driven by a 38-year-old resident of Wismar, Linden. The minibus had several passengers at the time.
A search was subsequently carried out on the minibus and passengers’ belongings, where a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic was found in a brown cardboard box on top of the minibus.
The driver, along with a 29-year-old passenger from Hadfield Street, Georgetown were told of the offence committed and cautioned. They were then arrested and escorted along with the suspected Cannabis to Regional Police Division Headquarters 4B, where the suspected Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 11,200 grams or 11.2 kilograms.
Statements were taken from the other passengers. Investigations continue.