107 new businesses, 60 births registered during Port Kaituma outreach

The Attorney General Chambers in collaboration with the General Registrar Office (GRO), the Public Trust and the Deeds and Commercial Registry along with other agencies on Monday, conducted an outreach to Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

During that outreach, Attorney General Anil Nandlall disclosed that a total of 107 new businesses were registered with the Deeds and Commercial registry while six proprietors were able to renew their registrations. Notably, he said these persons were able to uplift their certificates on the same day.

In addition, the GRO completed 60 registrations for birth certificates and sixteen persons submitted letters to have their names changed.

“The response was resounding and it was truly a success,” Nandlall noted during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News.’

“It was a great outreach and we helped many many persons and we plan to do this across the regions,” he added.

Monday’s outreach followed a similar programme conducted in the Mabaruma sub-district of Region One on July 15 where a sub-office of the Deeds and Commercial Registry was opened. There, a total of 77 new businesses were registered.

The sub-office located within the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building, will serve the residents of the entire region, removing the need to travel to Georgetown to conduct business or legalise their businesses.

Nandlall said the government also plans to open offices in townships countrywide, including Bartica (Region Seven), Mahdia (Region Eight), Lethem (Region Nine), and Linden (Region Ten).