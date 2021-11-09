102-Y-O woman among 6 more Covid deaths

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 951.

Five the latest fatalities are females aged 69, 64, 49, 102, and 26 while the other is a 43-year-old man. Three of them were unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the others is unknown.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

69

Demerara-Mahaica

November 08

Unvaccinated

Female

64

Demerara-Mahaica

September 30

Unvaccinated

Female

49

Demerara-Mahaica

November 06

Unknown

Male

43

Demerara-Mahaica

November 04

Unvaccinated

Female

102

Mahaica-Berbice

October 03

Unknown

Female

26

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 30

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country has seen 48 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,305.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 59 in institutional isolation, 2284 in home isolation, and 33053 recoveries.