102-Y-O woman among 6 more Covid deaths

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 951.
Five the latest fatalities are females aged 69, 64, 49, 102, and 26 while the other is a 43-year-old man. Three of them were unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the others is unknown.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
69
Demerara-Mahaica
November 08
Unvaccinated
Female
64
Demerara-Mahaica
September 30
Unvaccinated
Female
49
Demerara-Mahaica
November 06
Unknown
Male
43
Demerara-Mahaica
November 04
Unvaccinated
Female
102
Mahaica-Berbice
October 03
Unknown
Female
26
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 30
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country has seen 48 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,305.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 59 in institutional isolation, 2284 in home isolation, and 33053 recoveries.