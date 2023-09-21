100lbs of ganja seized; 1 arrested

Efforts from ranks at the Timehri Police Station resulted in the seizure of some 100lbs of marijuana and the arrest of a suspect.

The incident occurred at around 02:45hrs on Wednesday at Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The officers were conducting a roadblock exercise on the public road in the vicinity of Pearl, EBD when they saw a motorcar PAC 7539 approaching, heading north.

Ranks observed that the vehicle slowed down, pulled over to the western side of the road, then made a sudden U-turn and then sped away.

The ranks became suspicious and entered a Force motor vehicle and gave chase.

While in the vicinity of the Coverden, the car pulled over and the driver exited and made good his escape in the nearby bushes.

Another man, who remained seated in the car, gave his name and particulars to the Police.

The vehicle was searched by the ranks, in the presence of the man, and Police found five large bulky transparent bags along with two black bulky plastic bags, which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

One of the ranks told the suspect of the offences committed, and he was cautioned, to which he replied: “Officer, duh is Fatman weed, I just deh with he because I getting some issues with my child mother.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Timehri Police Station, during which the suspected drugs were weighed in his presence and amounted to approximately 100lbs.