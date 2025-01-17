$100k cash grant: Over 300,000 cheques printed, to be distributed when Budget 2025 passed

The Government of Guyana has printed approximately 301,251 cheques to disburse the $100,000 cash grant to Guyanese citizens, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

During his weekly press conference on Thursday, he provided numbers to the media which indicates that approximately 372,000 persons are to receive their monies from the 2025 National Budget.

According to the VP, a total of 674,200 persons are registered across the country for the cash grant. He provided a regional breakdown as follows:

Reg. Persons Registered Cheques Printed 1 22,600 16,356 2 32,100 10,000 3 90,000 23,000 4 266,000 177,000 5 37,000 13,000 6 78,000 20,000 7 16,000 11,000 8 8,500 7,000 9 18500 16,0000 10 29,000 7,895

Distribution of the grant had commenced last year, with some 90,000 persons receiving the monies. Recipients mostly included public sector workers, pensioners and residents from hinterland regions.

Jagdeo had assured that the remaining cheques will be distributed once the 2025 National Budget is approved.

For persons who have not registered, Jagdeo said “anyone in any region who’s been unable to register, we’re putting in place permanent arrangements where they can go in and get registered. Then we’ll also have to sort the disabled and shut-ins.”

The government has announced additional cash grants in the 2025 National Budget including the provision of $100,000 to every child born to a Guyanese mother.