1,000 persons to receive house lots at Great Diamond & Grove

Persons whose names have been the system since the early 2000s will be allocated with their residential house lot at the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority’s 6th ‘Dream Realised’ activity for 2021.

The activity was declared open by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister Within the Ministry, as they both delivered remarks to the allottees.

Also present are, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Andre Ally and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Chairperson of the Grove/Diamond NDC, Ms. Indranie Ramnarine.

Being the second exercise for the East Bank for this year, moderate-and middle-income house lots will be distributed in the Block Pln. Grove/ Block ‘Great Diamond housing area.

Earlier this year, low-income lots were distributed. This area has the potential to generate a lot yield of over three thousand lots inclusive of residential, residential /commercial, commercial, industrial, and the sites reserved for social and economic activities as the area develops.

The Diamond/Grove area located within the existing Sections A, B & C Great Diamond and Section A & C Golden Grove Housing Schemes. It is also strategically located in close proximity to the East Coast / East Bank Bypass Highway. Further, the scheme is contiguous to the existing schemes and more specifically it is on the eastern and southern sections of the said scheme.

Today’s activity will present allottees the opportunity to interact with a number of financial institutions including The New Building Society Ltd., Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, Demerara Bank Ltd., Citizens Bank, Republic Bank Ltd and insurance companies, as they move one step closer to homeownership.