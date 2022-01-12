1000 new Covid cases recorded as death toll jumps to 1075

Guyana has recorded 1000 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 47,005.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 109 in institutional isolation, 7462 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine.

The country’s death toll has jumped to 1075 after two more persons who were infected with the virus died.

They are an 80-year-old fully-vaccinated woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 57-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Meanwhile, recoveries stand at 38,346.