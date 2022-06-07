1,000 benefitting from Gov’t part-time jobs in Region Five

A section of the gathering at the launch of government’s part-time jobs in Region Five

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo today officially launched the government’s part-time jobs initiative in Region Five, which will see some 1,000 persons benefitting in the region and approximately 7,000 across the country to date.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to subsidise household income, in the light of the rising cost of living, as well as its manifesto promise of creating employment for Guyanese across the country.

At the launching held at the Mahaicony Technical Institute, Dr. Jagdeo said the PPP/C Administration inherited significant job loss due to the poor policies of the APNU+AFC.

He explained that pre-COVID, Guyana lost some 35,000 jobs under the previous government, while heavy taxation and the unconscionable shutdown of the sugar industry imposed undue hardships on the citizens.

The situation was exacerbated when the pandemic hit and the APNU+AFC shut down the country, resulting in the loss of another 35,000 to 40,000 jobs.

In light of this inherited situation, the VP said the government has put mechanisms in place to reduce the impacts on Guyanese.

Dr. Jagdeo said the PPP/C Government has revised its manifesto promise of providing 50,000 jobs, looking at other ways of generating employment.

In the short-term, the VP noted that some 100,000 jobs would now have to be created, as the administration works on a comprehensive plan.

He called on those in attendance to reject the negative commentary as it relates to the programme. The Vice President made it clear that the jobs are not temporary but part-time and would run for more than a year.

Further, Dr. Jagdeo made it clear that, “The only qualification for this job is being Guyanese.”

Dr. Jagdeo called on the beneficiaries to use the programme as a stepping stone and to take advantage of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, to improve themselves.

He also urged those in attendance to be professional and be respectful in the delivery of service to citizens.

Persons registered for the jobs and signed their contracts to begin working in the various government agencies. The Vice President was accompanied by, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, among other officials. [Extracted from DPI]