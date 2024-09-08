10-Y-O birthday girl, cousin, 11, drown during creek outing

A 10-year-old girl and her 11-year-old cousin drowned during an outing at the creek on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway earlier today.

Dead are Akira La Rose, 10, of Lot 95 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara and Joylyn Jack, 11, of Lot 1726 Tuschen, West Coast Demerara.

Police say the girls were at the creek with family members, including their grandmother, 53-year-old Allison Klass, and Joylyn’s father, Oswald Jack when the incident occurred at about 15:30h at Enchanter Creek, located on the Linden Soesdyke Highway

The family had gone to the creek to celebrate Akira’s 10th birthday.

Reports are that the two girls were playing in the water and were later discovered missing. An alarm was raised, and a search party was formed.

The two girls were subsequently found in the water unresponsive. They were escorted to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre by the police and civilians. Upon arrival, they were examined by a doctor who pronounced them dead on arrival.

Their bodies were also examined by the police, but no marks of violence were found.

The bodies will be transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for post-mortem examination.

An investigation is ongoing.