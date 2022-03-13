10 new COVID-19 infections; 7 in ICU

Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

Another 10 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the last 24 hours in Guyana.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,144.

Of this, however, only 221 cases are currently active. This includes seven patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 214 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Meanwhile, another eight persons are in institutional quarantine.

Since no new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death roll remains at 1,224.

To date, some 61,699 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.