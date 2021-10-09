10 more unvaccinated people die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 08, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 835.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Male

76

Demerara-Mahaica

October 09

Unvaccinated

Male

78

Demerara-Mahaica

October 09

Unvaccinated

Male

21

East Berbice- Corentyne

October 08

Unvaccinated

Female

32

Demerara-Mahaica

October 09

Unvaccinated

Male

63

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

October 09

Unvaccinated

Female

51

Demerara-Mahaica

October 09

Unvaccinated

Male

67

Upper Demerara – Berbice

October 05

Unvaccinated

Female

71

Pomeroon-Supernaam

October 08

Unvaccinated

Female

90

Cuyuni – Mazaruni

October 07

Unvaccinated

Female

81

Pomeroon-Supernaam

October 06

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 229 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,566.

There are 29 persons in the ICU, 159 in institutional isolation, 3,608 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 28,935.