10 more unvaccinated people die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 08, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 835.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Male
76
Demerara-Mahaica
October 09
Unvaccinated
Male
78
Demerara-Mahaica
October 09
Unvaccinated
Male
21
East Berbice- Corentyne
October 08
Unvaccinated
Female
32
Demerara-Mahaica
October 09
Unvaccinated
Male
63
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
October 09
Unvaccinated
Female
51
Demerara-Mahaica
October 09
Unvaccinated
Male
67
Upper Demerara – Berbice
October 05
Unvaccinated
Female
71
Pomeroon-Supernaam
October 08
Unvaccinated
Female
90
Cuyuni – Mazaruni
October 07
Unvaccinated
Female
81
Pomeroon-Supernaam
October 06
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 229 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,566.
There are 29 persons in the ICU, 159 in institutional isolation, 3,608 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 28,935.