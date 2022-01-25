10 more Covid deaths, 742 new cases recorded



The Infectious Disease Hospital The Infectious Disease Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 24th, 2022, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,148.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

73

Pomeroon-Supenaam

January 22

Unknown

Female

67

Demerara-Mahaica

January 25

Unvaccinated

Female

76

Demerara-Mahaica

January 24

Unknown

Female

95

Demerara-Mahaica

January 24

Unknown

Female

80

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 21

Fully Vaccinated

Male

48

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 23

Partially Vaccinated

Male

65

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 23

Unvaccinated

Male

64

Mahaica-Berbice

January 23

Unknown

Female

62

Cuyuni-Mazaruni

January 24

Unvaccinated

Male

62

Mahaica-Berbice

January 24

Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 742 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,772.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 163 in institutional isolation, 12,682 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 43,759.