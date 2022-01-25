10 more Covid deaths, 742 new cases recorded

The Infectious Disease Hospital
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 24th, 2022, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,148.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
73
Pomeroon-Supenaam
January 22
Unknown
Female
67
Demerara-Mahaica
January 25
Unvaccinated
Female
76
Demerara-Mahaica
January 24
Unknown
Female
95
Demerara-Mahaica
January 24
Unknown
Female
80
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 21
Fully Vaccinated
Male
48
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 23
Partially Vaccinated
Male
65
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 23
Unvaccinated
Male
64
Mahaica-Berbice
January 23
Unknown
Female
62
Cuyuni-Mazaruni
January 24
Unvaccinated
Male
62
Mahaica-Berbice
January 24
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 742 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,772.
There are 20 persons in the ICU, 163 in institutional isolation, 12,682 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 43,759.