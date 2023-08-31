10-month-old baby dies in Sophia accident

Zainah Boyer

A 10-month-old baby girl was yesterday afternoon killed in a motor vehicular accident along Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

She has been identified as Zainah Boyer, who was an occupant in motorcar PYY 7263 which was involved in the accident.

The baby was being held by the front seat passenger in the motorcar, 32-year-old Gerda Boyer Singh while 26-year-old Khary Boyer was behind the wheels. Also in the car was a five-year-old, who was seated in the rear passenger seat.

Police said the motorcar was proceeding along Dennis Street at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed head-on with another motorcar, HC 8812 which was being driven by 28-year-old Keyimo Roopnarine.

Both drivers and passengers received injuries. They were assisted by public-spirited persons who transported them to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Unfortunately, the 10-month-old baby succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.