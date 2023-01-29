10 children killed and seven injured in Pakistan after boat capsizes

·1 min read
Home
World News
10 children killed and seven injured in Pakistan after boat capsizes
The content originally appeared on: CNN

CNN

Ten children were killed and seven were injured when a boat capsized on a lake in northern Pakistan Sunday, police said.

The boat was carrying 25 to 30 students when it capsized on the Tanda Dam Kohat, a lake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Rescue operations continue, police said.

Despite mass drownings occurring frequently in the country, due to overloaded, worn-out vessels overturning in its waters, many people in Pakistan cannot swim.

See also

Women are particularly vulnerable in these situations since they typically wear full-coverage clothing, which weighs them down in the water, and a conservative culture discourages them from learning to swim.

The tragedy happened on the same day a bus crash in southern Pakistan killed 39 people.