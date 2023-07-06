$10.6M worth of cocaine found in car at Providence

One person has been arrested following the seizure of some $10.6 million worth of cocaine by law enforcement authorities

The bust was made today when officers of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted an operation at the Young Professional Housing Scheme at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

During the operation, the ranks intercepted motorcar PVV 4385, which had a male occupant, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Parmanand Persaud of Herstelling, EBD.

A subsequent search of the motorcar revealed nine brick-like parcels suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect along with the parcels were taken to the CANU Headquarters where the substance was tested positive for cocaine, with a weight of 23lbs and a street value of $10.6 million.