1 seriously injured after SWAT vehicle crashes head-on with van at Soesdyke

A 28-year-old resident of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is now seriously injured after the motor van he was driving collided head-on with a motor pickup owned by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and attached to the SWAT Unit.

The accident occurred at around 11:30hrs on Monday along the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD.

The Force vehicle was at the time being driven by 29-year-old Mike Millington, a Police Constable attached to the SWAT Unit. Two other SWAT ranks were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The ranks were on official duty, heading to the airport to escort cricketers.

Reports are that the pickup was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Soesdyke Public Road, at a fast rate of speed, when the driver overtook a motorcar and in so doing, collided head-on with the motor vehicle which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles suffered extensive damages.

The driver of the civilian vehicle received injuries to his head and about the body. Police said his condition is listed as stable. One of the SWAT ranks also received minor injuries.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the drivers which revealed no trace of alcohol in their systems.

Investigations are in progress.