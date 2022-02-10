1 sentenced to death, another gets life imprisonment for 2016 Berbice triple murder

One of the accused in the gruesome 2016 murder of three persons was today sentenced to death while another was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Sandil Kissoon following a trial in the Berbice High Court.

Four persons were on trial for the murders: Carlon Chaitram, Jairam Chaitram, Tameshwar Jagmohan, and Rakesh Karamchand.

They are accused of murdering Pawan Chandradeo, 38; his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15; and his brother-in-law Naresh Rooplall, 33, at Mibicuri Backdam between July 21 and 22 2016.

The number one accused – 24-year-old Jairam Chaitram – pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He was, however, sentenced to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, sentenced to death was Tameshwar who was unanimously found guilty today.

The other two accused are expected to be sentenced next week.

State Prosecutor, Attorney-at-Law Abigail Gibbs had told the court that the quartet had gone into the backdam to steal fuel from a farmer and they killed the trio who was there on a fishing expedition.

The trio was killed because they may have witnessed the theft of fuel.

Forensic Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan, who was the last witness for the prosecution, told the court that all three victims died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds.

He said the teenager was shot to his temple and the bullet went through his head, shattering his skull and disfiguring his brain.

His father also received similar injuries while Rooplall’s entire brain was removed from his head by the pellets from the shotgun.