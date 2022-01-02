1 more COVID death, 281 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1055.

The latest fatality is a 79-year-old Female from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who died today. She was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections have spike over the holiday weekend with 281 new cases detected within a 24-hour period.

Active cases in Guyana has gone up to 1,343 including five patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,338 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also four other persons in institutional isolation.

To date, some 37,708 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.