1 house gutted, 2 others along with 3 vehicles damaged in Sophia fire

An early Saturday morning fire at B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, completely gutted one building and caused damage to two others and three vehicles.

Based on reports received, the fire started at about 4:37h at Lot 480 B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown – a property owned by 59-year-old Elroy Trotman.

The first floor of the building was occupied by the owner and his family of four, while the ground floor was occupied by 42-year-old Shabana Jamboo and 47-year-old Rickford Tobin.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving all seven occupants homeless.

Additionally, two houses and three vehicles near the burning building were damaged due to radiated heat.

The damaged vehicles

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported that upon receiving the distress report, water tenders along with a water carrier, an ambulance and 18 personnel were immediately dispatched to the location.

The fire started after faulty electrical wiring overheated, which led to a breakdown of the installation, resulting in arcing and sparking and the subsequent ignition of nearby combustible materials.

Nevertheless, two jets working from the tank supply in conjunction with a light pump via an open water source were used to extinguish the fire. Investigations are ongoing.