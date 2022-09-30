1 homeless after fire destroys Linden house

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A house that was situated on a government reserve at Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden is now destroyed following a fire that was ignited by an unattended flambeau.

The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs last evening and has resulted in the building’s occupant, Shawn Stewart, being homeless.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters observed the one-flat wooden building already engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished and investigations are ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate that the purported cause of the fire is naked flames from a lit flambeau which was left unattended and came into contact with nearby combustible materials, sparking an ignition.