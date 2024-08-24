1 dead, several injured in early morning shooting

Dead: Anthony Havescomes

One man is dead and several other persons hospitalised with gunshot injuries following a shooting incident early this morning in Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as Anthony Havescomes, a 40-year-old Vendor from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown who was shot multiple times.

Meanwhile, those injured are: Travis Ceres, a 25-year-old Vendor from East La Penitence, who received one gunshot wound to the lower abdomen; Teon Allen, a 38-year-old unemployed man from Sophia who was shot to his left shoulder; Stanley Matthews, a 31-year-old Labourer from Sophia who received a gunshot wound to his left hand and one on the left thigh; Destra Auther, a 33-year-old Vendor from East LaPenitence who was shot to the left leg; and Lenox Wayne, a 39-year-old Security guard from Turkeyen who received wounds to his right thigh and hand.

According to the police, the shooting incident occurred at about 05:45h today at Lot 23 D’Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown,

Enquiries disclosed that an ‘All Black’ party was held at V’S Flavor Delight located at Lot 23 D’Urban Street, Lodge and at about 05:00hrs, Police ended the party.

A 37-year-old businessman and host of the ‘All Black’ party stated that he was on the northern side of D’Urban Street cleaning up where the party was held when he heard several loud explosions.

Upon enquiring where they were coming from, the businessman said he saw a black motorcar sped off West along D’Urban Street. The businessman said he then saw a few persons with what appeared to be blood on their person, and he assisted in putting them into separate vehicles to go to the hospital.

Checks were made at the GPHC where the police found the five injured persons receiving medical attention and were informed that Havescomes succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.