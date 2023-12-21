1 dead following head-on collision along Essequibo Coast

The cars involved in the accident

A man is now dead following a head-on collision between two motorcars at Columbia on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

His identity is not yet known.

However, this publication understands that following the accident, the victim, who was a passenger in the front seat of one of the cars, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim, however, reportedly had no external injuries.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.