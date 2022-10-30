1 dead, another injured in Annai chopping

Police in Region Nine is investigating the murder of Aires Matthew (only information given) who along with a co-worker was brutally chopped by two suspects.

The incident occurred between 23:00hrs and 00:00hrs at Annai Access Road, North Rupununi on Friday. The injured man has been identified as Radesh Phulya, a 48-year-old driver.

Phulya told investigators that sometime between 20:30hrs and 21:00hrs, he along with Aires Matthew and three other work colleagues were in a white canter vehicle parked on the Annai access road, consuming Itapava beers.

Sometime later that night, the two suspects approached them and they pulled him (Phulya) off of the canter. One of the suspects was armed with a cutlass and he started to chop Phulya about his body.

Matthew tried to intervene to stop the men but instead, the suspects attacked him (Matthew) and chop him in his right forearm and chest.

During the attack, the other work collegues got scared and ran away.

After the attack, the two suspects also made good their escape in a car.

The injured Matthew and Phulya were subsequently placed into the canter and escorted to the Annai Health Centre where Radesh was treated and his condition is said to be stable.

However, Matthew was pronounced dead on arrival by the on-duty doctor. The matter was later reported to the Annai Police Station.

Information received by the police is that the attack was a result of Phulya speaking to a female teacher earlier in the night at Tractor Bar, which concerned the suspects.

Police say statements are being taken and the scene processed. Efforts are also being made to arrest the two suspects.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to take the body of the deceased to Lethem Regional Hospital’s Mortuary.

Investigation in progress.