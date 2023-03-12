1 dead, another injured during row over phone

Dead; Kevin Small Jr.

One person is now dead and another hospitalised following a chopping incident at Mount Sinai commonly referred to as Angoy’s Avenue – a suburb in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Small Jr. of Patrick Dam, Mount Sinai.

The injured man is still to be identified but is said to be from the same community.

Region Six Commander, Shivpersaud Bacchus, said the initial investigations revealed that there was a fight involving youths in the community which resulted in at least two persons being wounded – one fatally

“At this time what we can say is that one of the victims is at New Amsterdam Public Hospital and the other one, his body was discovered at a home not too long ago and we are visiting the scene to see what actually transpired,” the Commander told the media.

The dead man’s father, Kevin Small Snr., told INews that there were reports of a chopping incident in the community on Friday evening and while they were at a shop in his street on Saturday evening playing games, three youths armed with cutlasses entered.

“My son don’t lime there but they come there looking for other people who they say ‘names calling’. They see me and say ‘look he father deh here’ but nobody ain’t try doing me nothing. This morning I get up early because he does sleep upstairs by his mother, get up early to tell he wha going on and me ain’t see he.”

The 51-year-old Small Snr. said he went to work and on his home, he was told that his son was chopped.

“I ask them where he is and nobody could give account where he deh. So we launch a search and when we come down at the back here, we see he. He does deh in that house – is one of his friend house he does rest; he don’t live there though. They see he brace up at the back on the wall, he didn’t fully dead. He went bleeding and they put he to lie down on the sheet and that is where he pass out,” the father related.

Meanwhile, the injured man was found in an abundant house tucked away in bushes at Budhan Scheme, Vryheid, which is the neighbouring community.

According to the senior Small, a cellular phone was misplaced and his son was accused of taking it.

“From there the problem start [the] night before the last,” he indicated.

Police have so far taken one person into custody as the investigations continue.