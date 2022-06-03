1 dead, 7 injured in Region Five bee attack

A deadly bee attack on a group of fishermen in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Thursday, June 2, has resulted in the death of one man and injury to seven others.

The incident occurred at some time around 13:30h at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice (WCB), and the person who has died has been identified as 71-year-old Winston Rigby of No. 41 Village, WCB.

Among the other fishermen who were stung by the Africanized bees are 72-year-old Kenneth Rigby of El Dorado Village, WCB and 44-year-old William Rigby of Onderneeming, WCB. They both are brothers of the deceased Winston Rigby.

The other injured persons are 56-year-old Basil Ramesh Davie of Bush Lot Village, WCB; 56-year-old Kenneth Hero of No. 28 Village, WCB; 61-year-old Leon Bobb of Belladrum Village, WCB; 62-year-old Glenroy Fraser of No. 22 Bel Air, WCB; and 59-year-old Charles Cadogan, also of No. 22 Bel Air.

According to reports from the Information Department of the Region Five Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the fishermen were attacked while making their way out to the Public Road from the Onverwagt seashore.

Reports are that the men were heading to get registered for the $150,000 cash grant that the Government had recently announced for fisherfolk.