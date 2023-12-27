1 dead, 1 injured in Wakenaam accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 22:00hrs last night on Maria’s Pleasure Public Road, Wakenaam Island.

The accident involved motorcycle CK 6068 driven by Rickey Boodram, a 29-year-old of Maria’s Pleasure and another motorcycle driven by Martin Adams, a 57-year-old labourer of Zeelandia, Wakenaam Island.

According to information obtained from residents in the area, they heard a loud sound which drew them to the roadway where two motorcycles were observed with extensive damage lying on the southern side of the road.

Two men were lying on the southern grass parapet, both in unconscious states, with injuries about their bodies.

The Police were summoned to the scene, and with assistance from public-spirited citizens, the two men were picked up and placed in a Police Pickup and conveyed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Boodram dead on arrival.

Adams was treated and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient suffering from a fractured left foot and head injuries.