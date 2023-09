The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Akeem Fletcher

A man is now dead while another injured following an accident this afternoon along the Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Dead is Keith Akeem Fletcher, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash. The identity of the injured man is unknown but he was the pillion rider of the bike.

Reports are that the bike collided with a motorcar.

INews will provide more information as it becomes available.