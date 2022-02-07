1 dead, 1 hospitalised following motorcycle accident at Laluni

A man is now dead while a teenager remains in serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after the motorcycle on which they were travelling hit a pothole and ended up in a nearby trench along the Laluni trail, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, in the wee hours of Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 23-year-old Dave Taylor of Laluni Creek, while the man hospitalised in serious condition has been identified as 17-year-old Vishal Bahadur, who was the pillion rider on the motorcycle. The incident reportedly took place at about 1:00h on Sunday.

Reports are that Taylor, who might have been under the influence of alcohol, was driving motorcycle CL 3900 at a fast rate of speed with Bahadur as the pillion rider.

As they made their way along the Laluni trail, the bike encountered a pothole under a pool of water, and Taylor lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the bike ended up in a nearby trench, and Taylor and Bahadur sustained injuries about their bodies.

Picked up by public-spirited citizens, they were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, with Bahadur reportedly being conscious while Taylor was unconscious.

Taylor was pronounced dead on arrival there, while Bahadur was treated and referred to the GPHC for further treatment. He has been admitted a patient at that medical facility.

In August 2019, Taylor was among 11 persons who were injured in a vehicular accident at New Hope Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Oswald Roberts, 59, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, driver of a Route 42 minibus, was killed in that accident.

Roberts was the driver of minibus BWW 2940 when a motor pick-up which was being driven by a 45-year-old resident of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara at a fast rate reportedly became uncontrollable on the New Hope Public Road, and began to swerve from east to west across the road before ending up in the path of the minibus, which was said to be proceeding north along the western side of the road.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and extensive damage resulted. The occupants of the minibus, as well as both drivers, were all rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where Roberts was pronounced dead on arrival.

Taylor and 10 others had received serious injuries as a result of that accident.