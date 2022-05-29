1 arrested with illegal gun, other weapons seized at National Park J’ouvert

Heightened security at the National Park on Saturday evening into this morning saw police ranks seizing a number of weapons including an illegal firearm with matching ammunition.

Reports revealed that at about 02:30h today, a police rank on duty at a J’ouvert held in the National Park, Georgetown, observed two males who were fighting.

This prompted the rank to approach them, after which he immediately observed a handgun that fell from the pants waist of one of the men.

The rank held unto the male whom the firearm fell from, after which he the firearm was retrieved.

The gun was examined and it was observed to be a .32 pistol with one .32 live ammunition which was found in the chamber.

The male later gave his name (withheld), his age as 26 years old, and said he is a Porter who lives in Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

He was told of the offence committed and arrested. He was then escorted to Alberttown Police Station and placed into custody.

The firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged in the custody of the S/O in charge of the station as investigations continue.

According to the Police, this discovery was made outside the National Park on Thomas Lands.

Meanwhile, the police also revealed that several other weapons including scissors, knives and improvised weapons were seized by ranks at the event, where scanners were used at the entrance.

The items were detected on persons prior to their entrance into the National Park event Saturday night.

This morning’s discoveries come on the heels of another person being arrested in the wee hours of Saturday at another event in the National Park where several shots were fired in the air by multiple persons.

This was during the ‘Baderation’ Concert when dancehall artiste, Skeng, was performing.

Videos circulating on social media showed that in the midst of his performance, gunshots were fired by patrons attending the concert. There are no reports of anyone being injured by the gunshots but some persons sustained minor injuries after glass bottles were thrown in the crowd.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken met with the organisers during which they discussed heightened security at future events. Hence, the scanners were installed at the J’ouvert.