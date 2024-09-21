1 arrested, another on the run for double murder at Leonora

Dead: Arvinda Roopram

Two men are now dead after being stabbed during a brawl at Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara and according to police, one suspect is hospitalised under police guard while another is on the run.

Dead are Mohamed Kalameeden Nasir, a 30-year-old carpenter of Lot 1 Stewartville, WCD, and Arvinda Roopram, a 25-year-old construction worker of Lot 52 Stewartville, WCD.

The incident occurred at about 02:50h this morning (Saturday, September 21st, 2024), in the vicinity of District Club located at Leonora.

Police say Nasir, Roopram and the two suspects had a scuffle that ensued from a heated argument. Roopram received several stab wounds on his body, and Nasir received one stab wound to his upper abdomen.

The two suspects, Alex Amsterdam called ‘Mario’, a 28-year-old security guard, received one stab wound to his upper abdomen, while the second suspect, Terry (only name given), made good his escape from the scene in an unknown direction.

Nasir and Roopram were escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol, where they were examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam was also taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. He was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is presently admitted as a patient under police guard. His condition is critical.

The scene was processed and a black-handle ‘Rambo’ knife was recovered. Several persons were questioned and useful information was received as investigations continued.