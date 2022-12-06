$1.7M in losses after fire destroys grocery store at Edinburgh

Black Immigrant Daily News

What is left of the grocery store following the fire

A fire, which is believed to have been deliberately set, this morning destroyed a grocery store at Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The building was owned by Bibi Bhuoo of Rotterdam Village also on the East Bank of Berbice.

Reports are that fire was seen in the vicinity of the back door the building shortly before 2:00h.

Neighbours reportedly formed a bucket brigade in an attempt to put out the blaze but because of the time of the fire, not many persons were awake.

They were unsuccessful in their attempts with the bucket brigade and as such, opted to use a hose and sourced water from a nearby pipe. However, as that process commenced, the water supply was cut off from the pump station.

Bhudoo says when she arrived on the scene, persons were there with their buckets in hand but heat prevented them from going close to the burning building.

When the fire service arrived, the officers quickly doused the flames. Evidence of a bag of garbage which was used to start the fire was seen by the back door.

Divisional Fire Officer Clive McDonald said the fire was maliciously started.

Bhudoo says she had been running the business for the past ten years and only last week, she stocked up for the anticipated increase in sales for the holidays.

The incident took place on the morning of Bhudoo’s 34 birthday.

Losses are estimated at $1.7M.

NewsAmericasNow.com