$1.7B upgrades underway at New Amsterdam Prison

Works ongoing to upgrade the New Amsterdam Prison Complex

In a committed effort to ensure the efficient progress of critical infrastructure projects, the Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Andre Ally, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing reconstruction works at the New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Friday.

The visit aimed to assess the development and the status of various construction lots forming a part of the G$1.7 billion upgrade project, essential for enhancing the prison’s facilities.

Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Andre Ally, inspecting the ongoing upgrades at the NA Prison

During his visit, Ali covered 10 distinct lots where the works are ongoing. Among the inspected lots, notable advancements were observed in Lots 2, 4, and 5, where significant progress has been made.

Lot 2: Construction of Male and Female Living Quarters has commenced construction work, with the demolition of existing structures and site preparation, and has achieved a commendable 15 per cent completion. With an allocated budget of over G$114 million, progress is on track for this vital phase.

Lot 4: Reconstruction of the Officer’s Sports Club has been initiated with the demolition of existing structures; this segment has reached 10 per cent completion with a budget allocation of over G$50 million.

Lot 5: Construction of the Reception Building, which has a considerable budget of over $413 million, has commenced construction work with the demolition of existing structures and has reached 12 per cent completion.

A new building being constructed at the NA Prison Complex

While progress has begun in these highlighted areas, the Permanent Secretary’s visit also shed light on the forthcoming phases. Lot 1, which involves the construction of Senior Officers’ Living Quarters, is in the mobilisation phase, preparing for imminent work commencement. Lots 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are also in the mobilisation stage, reflecting the forthcoming thrust in the project’s execution.

Lot 3 entails the construction of the kitchen and a storage bond, while Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9 encompass critical aspects like the infirmary annex, an overhead storage tank, a treatment plant, reconstruction of solitary and cell blocks, and a training facility for inmates in Lot 10, all essential for the prison’s infrastructure enhancement.

The Permanent Secretary underlined the significance of these capital projects in reshaping the prison infrastructure, focusing not only on rehabilitation but also on the facilities’ functionality for the betterment of both staff and inmates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stands resolute in its commitment to improving infrastructure and facilities and promoting a safer and more rehabilitative environment within correctional facilities.