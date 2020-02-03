Usain Bolt’s Super Bowl Prediction Comes True

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 3, 2020: Jamaican born Olympian Usain Bolt certainly knows how to win – again and again.

Earlier this week, Bolt told Yahoo Sports that he predicts The Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl 54.

On Sunday night, the team led by 24-year-old quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, led his team to a late come from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Th Chiefs concluded Super Bowl LIV with a 31-20 win at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The win came 50 years after the team won a Super Bowl. With the Lombardi Trophy in hand, the Kansas City Chiefs set to participate in “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in downtown Kansas City, Missouri – not Kansas Donald Trump!

Meanwhile, Bolt was featured in a Michelob Ultra commercial along with Jimmy Fallon among several other celebrities during the Super Bowl.

