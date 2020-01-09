This Caribbean Artist Is Set To Appear At Super Bowl Weekend

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 10, 2020: 2020 Grammy-nominated reggae star, Koffee, is set to perform at Super Bowl weekend show in Miami later this month.

The Super Bowl weekend show takes place January 31st to February 1 at Marlins Park while Super Bowl 54 will take place on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline that halftime show. Koffee will join previously announced dancehall artistes Shenseea and Squash as well as Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Safaree at the weekend line-up.

The announcement comes after her Coachella confirmation. Koffee is set to perform on both Saturdays, April 11th and 18th, to an estimated 500,000 people.

The young singer has been having a stellar rise to the top. Last year, she became the youngest solo reggae artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album Rapture and she has been included in both the Summer and Year-end playlists by former US President, Barack Obama.

In 2019, she toured with Grammy-award winning R&B artist, Daniel Caesar and is gearing up to tour with British singer, Harry Styles, later this year.

