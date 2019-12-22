A taxi-driver, Stravo Evans, who had reportedly threatened to kill a teacher and her six children while on bail for possession of an illegal firearm, was nabbed by the police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday. However, his worries now start as while he was in Region Two, he was jailed in absentia for two […]
Home » Breaking News » Taxi driver who threatened to kill teacher nabbed
Taxi driver who threatened to kill teacher nabbed
A taxi-driver, Stravo Evans, who had reportedly threatened to kill a teacher and her six children while on bail for possession of an illegal firearm, was nabbed by the police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday. However, his worries now start as while he was in Region Two, he was jailed in absentia for two […]