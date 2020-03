The lifeless body of a fish vendor was discovered in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Swan Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WCD). Dead is Hanuman Jadunauth, also known as “Anil” or “Bacco”, 44, of Lot 16 Swan Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Reports are that the discovery was made around 5:00hrs on […]