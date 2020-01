The Guyana Police Force is investigating an alleged attempted murder and malicious damage to property committed on Deochand Ramsai, 72, of Pump Road, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred on January 19, 2020 about 02:45hrs. Investigations revealed that Deochand Ramsai, resides with his wife Farida Ramsai and son Rajwant Ramsai, 32, Taijwattie Bhawanie called […]