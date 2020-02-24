Nicki Minaj Returns Home For Trinidad Carnival

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 24, 2020: Award-winning rapper and Trinidad-born celebrity Nicki Minaj has returned home to the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for carnival 2020.

Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival gets into high gear today, Monday Feb. 24th and wraps up on Tuesday Feb. 26th in Port-Of-Spain ahead of Ash Wednesday.

The St. James-born rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, posted a video on Instagram of her touching down with her husband in Trinidad yesterday. She captioned the video, which has over 3 million views last night: “My beautiful country” even as soca singer Destra Garcia commented: “Welcome Home.”

Minaj was in Trinidad for carnival in 2012 and filmed a music video there for “Pound the Alarm.”

Her visit comes as her website now features merchandise that includes a ‘This Pussy Pricey’ hat and boy shorts.

Her new promotional single, “Yikes,” opened at No. 23 on the new Hot 100, and is the rapper’s one hundred and eighth placement on the tally. It pushed her past Kanye West, who now stands at 107.

Minaj remains one of seven acts who have managed to earn at least 100 Hot 100 smashes, with just West and Jay-Z landing behind her.

NewsAmericasNow.com