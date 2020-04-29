Some 1.6 billion people employed in the informal economy – or nearly half the global workforce – could see their livelihoods destroyed due to the continued decline in working hours brought on by lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, more than 430 million enterprises in […]
Nearly half of global workforce at risk as job losses increase due to COVID-19: UN labour agency
