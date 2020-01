A 47-year-old motorcyclist, who was on his way home from work this morning, lost his life in an accident at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Dhanraj Budhram, who was employed at Gafoor’s Complex at Land of Canaan, was travelling at around 00:20hrs when he was struck by motorcar PVV 8691. Budhram, who lives at […]