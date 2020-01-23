MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – Jan. 24, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. JAN. 24, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Jan. 24, 2020:

DJ Muggs, co-founder of the Grammy-nominated and renowned hip-hop group Cypress Hill, will be joining Bhang, a global cannabis CPG brand company with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, as the Chief Brand Strategist.

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands this week repeated his call for marijuana legalization in his annual State of the Territory address, stressing a commercial marijuana market would bring in needed tax revenue.

British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie has said his administration will be giving 100 citizens half-acre of land for the cultivation and production of medical marijuana.

Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has suggested that cannabis reform laws are on the horizon, as he expressed support for the release of all prisoners incarcerated for the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The four lead sponsors of the successful cannabis banking bill in the U.S. House of Representatives are urging the chair of a key U.S. Senate panel to work in partnership to move the issue forward in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Aphria has received its first two essential European quality standard certifications, which will allow it to export finished dried flower and oil in bulk to European Union countries with established medical marijuana regimes.

New Zealand plans to reverse a law banning cannabis vaporizers before new regulations kick in for the launch of the country’s medical program in April.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Charlotte’s Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF), Aphria (APHA) and KushCo (KSHB).

