A fire of unknown origin on Saturday morning destroyed a two-storey house located at Fairs Rust, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The house was reportedly being rented by ex-cop Teon Allen, also known as “Spoil Child”. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire which occurred at about 03:00h. Allen is a suspected notorious […]
Home » Breaking News » Linden house rented by “Spoil Child” gutted by fire
Linden house rented by “Spoil Child” gutted by fire
A fire of unknown origin on Saturday morning destroyed a two-storey house located at Fairs Rust, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The house was reportedly being rented by ex-cop Teon Allen, also known as “Spoil Child”. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire which occurred at about 03:00h. Allen is a suspected notorious […]