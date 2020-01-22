Lev Parnas Spills The Tea On Giuliani’s Venezuela Dealing

NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 23, 2020: Lev Parnas is spilling more tea – this time on his former associate Rudy Giuliani and possible his dealings on Venezuela.

According to Reuters and Parnas, Giuliani reportedly told the U.S. justice department his client, businessman, Alejandro Betancourt, deserves leniency for financing Venezuela’s opposition and its leader Juan Guaido.

Betancourt is facing a federal probe in connection with a Florida money laundering and bribery case.

Guaido and the main opposition political party have both denied receiving funding from Betancourt.

Giuliani, according to Reuters, declined to confirm the meeting with U.S. prosecutors on Betancourt’s behalf and wouldn’t say whether the Venezuelan businessman is a client.

“Lev Parnas has no right to be talking about that meeting,” Giuliani told Reuters in a brief phone interview. “It was a confidential meeting – if it did happen.”

He later added: “Lev Parnas’s credibility is worth nothing.”

